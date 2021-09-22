KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Calcorp Limited 30.06.2021 Nil 11.676 1.09 25.10.2021 18.10.2021 Year End 02.30.P.M. to AGM 25.10.2021 Flying Cement 30.06.2021 5% Bonus 143.630 0.67 28.10.2021 21.10.2021 Company Limited Year End Shares 09.30.A.M. to AGM 28.10.2021 TPL Corp Limited 30.06.2021 Nil (271.715) (1.02) 22.10.2021 15.10.2021 (Unconsolidated) Year End 12.00. Noon. to AGM 22.10.2021 Berger Paints Pakistan 30.06.2021 40% (F) 195.221 9.54 27.10.2021 21.10.2021 Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. to (Unconsolidated) AGM 27.10.2021 Ittehad Chemicals 30.06.2021 Nil 656.767 7.75 27.10.2021 20.10.2021 Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. to (Unconsolidated) AGM 27.10.2021 Bannu Wollen 30.06.2021 Nil 95.722 10.07 16.10.2021 09.10.2021 Mills Limited Year End 09.00.A.M. to AGM 16.10.2021 Rupali Polyester 30.06.2021 50% 453.212 13.30 27.10.2021 22.10.2021 Limited Year End 10.30.A.M. to AGM 27.10.2021 First Dawood 30.06.2021 Nil 6.048 0.041 27.10.2021 20.10.2021 Investment Year End 09.00.A.M. to Bank Limited AGM 27.10.2021 ===============================================================================================================

