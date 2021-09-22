Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
22 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Calcorp Limited 30.06.2021 Nil 11.676 1.09 25.10.2021 18.10.2021
Year End 02.30.P.M. to
AGM 25.10.2021
Flying Cement 30.06.2021 5% Bonus 143.630 0.67 28.10.2021 21.10.2021
Company Limited Year End Shares 09.30.A.M. to
AGM 28.10.2021
TPL Corp Limited 30.06.2021 Nil (271.715) (1.02) 22.10.2021 15.10.2021
(Unconsolidated) Year End 12.00. Noon. to
AGM 22.10.2021
Berger Paints Pakistan 30.06.2021 40% (F) 195.221 9.54 27.10.2021 21.10.2021
Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. to
(Unconsolidated) AGM 27.10.2021
Ittehad Chemicals 30.06.2021 Nil 656.767 7.75 27.10.2021 20.10.2021
Limited Year End 11.00.A.M. to
(Unconsolidated) AGM 27.10.2021
Bannu Wollen 30.06.2021 Nil 95.722 10.07 16.10.2021 09.10.2021
Mills Limited Year End 09.00.A.M. to
AGM 16.10.2021
Rupali Polyester 30.06.2021 50% 453.212 13.30 27.10.2021 22.10.2021
Limited Year End 10.30.A.M. to
AGM 27.10.2021
First Dawood 30.06.2021 Nil 6.048 0.041 27.10.2021 20.10.2021
Investment Year End 09.00.A.M. to
Bank Limited AGM 27.10.2021
===============================================================================================================
