KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 22 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Calcorp Limited              30.06.2021     Nil           11.676        1.09       25.10.2021        18.10.2021
                             Year End                                              02.30.P.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               25.10.2021
Flying Cement                30.06.2021     5% Bonus      143.630       0.67       28.10.2021        21.10.2021
Company Limited              Year End       Shares                                 09.30.A.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               28.10.2021
TPL Corp Limited             30.06.2021     Nil           (271.715)     (1.02)     22.10.2021        15.10.2021
(Unconsolidated)             Year End                                              12.00. Noon.              to
                                                                                   AGM               22.10.2021
Berger Paints Pakistan       30.06.2021     40% (F)       195.221       9.54       27.10.2021        21.10.2021
Limited                      Year End                                              11.00.A.M.                to
(Unconsolidated)                                                                   AGM               27.10.2021
Ittehad Chemicals            30.06.2021     Nil           656.767       7.75       27.10.2021        20.10.2021
Limited                      Year End                                              11.00.A.M.                to
(Unconsolidated)                                                                   AGM               27.10.2021
Bannu Wollen                 30.06.2021     Nil           95.722        10.07      16.10.2021        09.10.2021
Mills Limited                Year End                                              09.00.A.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               16.10.2021
Rupali Polyester             30.06.2021     50%           453.212       13.30      27.10.2021        22.10.2021
Limited                      Year End                                              10.30.A.M.                to
                                                                                   AGM               27.10.2021
First Dawood                 30.06.2021     Nil           6.048         0.041      27.10.2021        20.10.2021
Investment                   Year End                                              09.00.A.M.                to
Bank Limited                                                                       AGM               27.10.2021
===============================================================================================================

