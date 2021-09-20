ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
Mufti Usmani elected Wafaq-ul-Madaris president unopposed

NNI 20 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Renowned religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has been elected president of Wafaq-ul-Madaris-ul-Arabia unopposed. Mufti Usmani whose name was tossed by Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (Fazl) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was elected head of the Wafaq-ul-Madaris-ul-Arabia unopposed during its central election committee meeting held at Jamia Ashrafia in Lahore on Sunday.

The office of the president of Wafaq-ul-Madaris-ul-Arabia fell vacant after the demise of Dr Abdul Razzaq Sikandar. Maulana Fazl arrived in the Punjab capital to attend the meeting of Wafaq-ul-Madaris. Religious scholars (ulema) from all over the country participated in the meeting.

