ANL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
ASC 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.02%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.83%)
FCCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.68%)
FFBL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.34%)
FNEL 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGGL 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
GGL 44.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
KAPCO 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.6%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
NETSOL 164.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 8.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.64%)
PTC 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
TELE 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.48%)
TRG 171.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.47%)
UNITY 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
BR100 5,056 Increased By ▲ 10.16 (0.2%)
BR30 25,200 Increased By ▲ 105.35 (0.42%)
KSE100 47,307 Increased By ▲ 108.59 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,808 Increased By ▲ 23.86 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil climbs over 1% as India cuts import taxes

  • India lowers import taxes for vegetable oils
  • Sept stocks to tick up as supply outstrips demand
Reuters 13 Sep 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended early gains on Monday, as lower import taxes in India, the world's biggest vegetable oil buyer, raised demand hopes amid traders concerns of tight edible oil supply worldwide for the rest of the year.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 72 ringgit, or 1.68%, at 4,350 ringgit ($1,049.96) a tonne during early trade.

Top buyer India cut its base import taxes on palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil on Friday.

The processing margins for crude sunflower oil is now the most competitive, thus, palm oil may not benefit much from the duty change as buyers may be more encouraged to import sunflower oil instead, UOB KayHian said in a note.

Weighing on sentiment, Malaysia's end-August palm oil inventories beat market expectations with a 25% surge as production rose and exports plunged, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board data on Friday.

CGS-CIMB Research projected end-September stockpile to rise 1% from August to 1.89 million tonnes as total supply outstrips demand.

"We expect Sept. palm oil output to fall 4% month-on-month driven by fewer working days, and exports to grow 25% as consumers replenish inventories," regional head of plantations research Ivy Ng said in a note.

Palm falls on August export plunge, profit-taking

Ng projected prices to remain firm at 3,500 ringgit-4,500 ringgit a tonne this month, amid tight global edible oil inventories and expectations for Malaysia's palm oil supply to remain below potential for the rest of the year due to a labour crunch.

The global supply squeeze could worsen if adverse weather conditions are prolonged with another La Nina weather pattern that may happen from December to February, UOB KayHian said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.4%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract and its palm oil contract both slipped 0.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil climbs over 1% as India cuts import taxes

Winter months: All set for incremental consumption power tariff

FTO orders probe into FBR cyber attack issue

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

PTI leads in cantonment board elections with 63 seats

FM Qureshi urges Denmark to review travel guidelines for Pakistan

PIA lands first commercial flight since Taliban takeover in Kabul

Djokovic's Grand Slam bid foiled as Medvedev wins US Open

Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan unveils dossier on Indian war crimes

China gifts new $150m stadium to Cambodia

Iraqi PM holds economic links on Iran visit

Read more stories