ANL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
ASC 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.46%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FFL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.41%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.15%)
GGL 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.47%)
KAPCO 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
MLCF 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.15%)
PACE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PAEL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.56%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PTC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
TELE 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
TRG 164.30 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.8%)
UNITY 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.73%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
BR100 5,002 Decreased By ▼ -15.75 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,714 Increased By ▲ 50.39 (0.2%)
KSE100 46,625 Increased By ▲ 228.41 (0.49%)
KSE30 18,608 Increased By ▲ 48.05 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,497
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,194,198
4,06224hr
6.43% positivity
Sindh
441,410
Punjab
408,758
Balochistan
32,480
Islamabad
101,840
KPK
166,564
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan Airlines plans to raise $2.7bn to bolster finances

  • Details of the funding plan will be announced on Friday, the company said in a statement after news organisations including Reuters earlier reported on the plan, citing sources
Reuters 09 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) said on Thursday it planned to raise around 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion) of subordinated loans and hybrid financing to help it weather the prolonged impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Details of the funding plan will be announced on Friday, the company said in a statement after news organisations including Reuters earlier reported on the plan, citing sources.

"We are considering various ways to secure financing, in order to prepare for the long-term effects of the spread of coronavirus infections, and in order to achieve the growth targets laid out in JAL's medium term business plan," the airline said.

Japan Airlines logs $2.6bn loss

JAL last month posted a first-quarter operating loss of 82.65 billion yen, an improvement from a year earlier, as pandemic-related cost cuts took effect and travel demand rose from a very low base.

JAL, like other carriers, has been burning through cash reserves to keep jets and workers it will need when travel demand rebounds.

It raised $1.8 billion in a share sale last November.

The airline last month said it expected its cash burn rate to fall to around 5 billion yen a month in the second quarter ending Sept. 30 from 10 to 15 billion yen a month in the first quarter.

Rival ANA Holdings Inc last year raised $3.8 billion in subordinated loans and $3.2 billion of equity to help it weather the pandemic and fund the purchase of new planes.

JAL shares were down 0.8% in afternoon trade, in line with the decline in the broader market.

Japan Airlines Co Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Japan Airlines plans to raise $2.7bn to bolster finances

Afghanistan situation: Qureshi urges international community to stay magnanimous

Nawaz Sharif will return to lead nation out of crisis: PML-N MNA Javed Latif

COAS Bajwa meets CIA chief, discusses evolving situation in Afghanistan

Veteran journalist and analyst Rahimullah Yusufzai passes away in Peshawar

Taliban interim government agrees to let foreigners leave Afghanistan

KSE-100 breaks losing streak, Octopus Digital's IPO makes waves

Met Office predicts heavy rain for Karachi in next 24 hours

Pakistan hands over first relief consignment to Afghan authorities

FBR won’t extend tax return deadline: official

Qatari official says Kabul airport 90% operational, expects gradual reopening

Read more stories