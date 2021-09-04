Sardar Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in Wadh

QUETTA: Balochistan’s first chief minister and founder of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) Sardar Ataullah Mengal was laid to rest on Friday in his ancestral town of Wadh in Balochistan’s district Khuzdar.

The funeral prayers of first Balcohistan’s chief minister were held at the main Eidgah in Wadh area of Khuzdar.

A large number of political and tribal leaders including Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Lango, former caretaker chief minister Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani, Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party s (PkMAP) Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, Hamid Khan Achakzai, Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) Liaquat Ali Hazara, and large number of citizens attended his funeral prayer.

After the funeral prayers, the BNP leader was laid to rest in his hometown.