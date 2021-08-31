ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Pakistan

Ehsaas programme one of the best initiatives of PM: Elahi

Recorder Report 31 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Terming the “Ehsaas Programme” as one of the best initiatives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi said on Monday that through this programme, deserving people are receiving assistance while unemployed youth are getting respectable job opportunities.

While talking to different delegations, here on Monday, Elahi praised PM Imran Khan for apprising the international community about Indian terrorism in Kashmir. He said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will complete five-year term.

“There is atmosphere of trust between CM Usman Buzdar and us, whenever rumours were circulated about change of CM Punjab, every time we said he is not going anywhere,” he added.

Elahi maintained that Pakistan is facing economic difficulties due to corona pandemic and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Education Minister Murad Raas are doing good job in health and education fields respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

