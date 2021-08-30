Futures spread declines by 239bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 239bps to 5.29 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 329.2 percent to 308.81 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 71.94 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 171.2 percent during this week and stood at Rs 12.44 billion.

