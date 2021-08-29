ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Pakistan

Farrukh says Sindh govt must explain where and how it spent 'Rs1,900bn' in three years

APP 29 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that the federal government had given more than Rs1900 billion to the Sindh government in three years which should be accounted for.

Responding to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statement, he said that the federal government had given Rs650 billion for Sindh Transformation Plan whereas it had given Rs450 billion for Sindh Rural Development Package for the people of Sindh.

Taking a jibe at Bilawal, he said that the PPP chairman perhaps did not know that his party was ruling Sindh for the past 13 years.

He reminded Bilawal that providing basic facilities to the people of Sindh was the prime responsibility of the Sindh government, which failed to fulfil its responsibility. If the federal government had to build streets, drains, paving of roads, ensure supply of drinking water and health facilities in Sindh, then what was the justification of the PPP government, he questioned.

The PTI government had presented its 3-year performance, and the people of Sindh were asking the PPP for its 13-year performance, the minister said.

He remarked that first Asif Ali Zardari and now Bilawal's "great skills" had made the national level party a regional party today.

He said that the PPP government during its five years in power at federal level had been engaged in corruption, money laundering, and fake accounts, so they had nothing to tell the public.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had done unprecedented work for generations to come in these three years, Farrukh Habib said, adding that the government's initiatives were creating ample employment opportunities in the country. He said that 10 major water reservoir projects would create 700,000 jobs.

He held the PML-N and PPP responsible for destroying public sector institutions including Pakistan Steel Mills.

Farrukh Habib said the government lands had been usurped and encroached in the past for getting political benefits.

How long will Bilawal continue to befool the people of interior Sindh, the minister said, adding that times the PPP came to power but used the "Roti, Kapra aur Makan" as a mere slogan.

The minister reminded that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the PTI government launched 34 social security programmes for the downtrodden under the umbrella of the Ehsas programme.

He said that the low income housing programme had been launched for those who did not have a shelter. The minister said Rs22 billion had been given under the Kamyab Jawan Programme to help the youth stand on their own feet.

