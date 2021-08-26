ANL 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.57%)
ASC 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.86%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
BYCO 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
FNEL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
GGGL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
GGL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 39.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
MLCF 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NETSOL 151.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PACE 7.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
POWER 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 48.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.37%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
TRG 160.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.97%)
UNITY 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
WTL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
BR100 5,170 Decreased By ▼ -11.81 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,473 Decreased By ▼ -98.21 (-0.38%)
KSE100 47,649 Increased By ▲ 12.93 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -43.74 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Palm oil may test resistance at 4,405 ringgit

  • The trend is expected to extend above 4,560 ringgit
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 4,405 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into a range of 4,464-4,560 ringgit.

The current rise is regarded as a continuation of the uptrend from 3,251 ringgit, as the correction from the July 30 high of 4,498 ringgit was shaped into a flat, which is a bullish continuation pattern.

The trend is expected to extend above 4,560 ringgit. Support is at 4,310 ringgit, a break below which could cause a fall into 4,155-4,251 ringgit.

On the daily chart, signals remain bullish. Following a harami cross, a white candlestick formed on Wednesday, ensuring a further gain on Thursday.

A projection analysis suggests a target range of 4,407-4,493 ringgit range.

A failure to break 4,407 ringgit would indicate that the rise from 4,160 ringgit could indeed be a pullback towards a rising trendline.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

