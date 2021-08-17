Shanghai aluminium hits 13-year high on supply concerns

Shanghai aluminium prices hit their highest in 13 years on Tuesday, as output disruptions in top producer China raised supply concerns.

The most-traded September aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 1.6% to 20,575 yuan ($3,175.74) a tonne, its highest since August 2008.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange hit its highest since July 30 at $2,635 a tonne.

LME aluminium may rise to $2,674 this week

China's state planner has stopped reviewing proposals for new high energy-consuming projects that has no support of the national government in Yunnan, Guangxi and Xinjiang, all aluminium producing areas, after they increased their energy consumption in January-June.

"The output of electrolytic aluminum (in China) continued to decline in July... The power curtailment policies in various regions continue to put pressure on aluminum supply," said Huatai Futures in a report.

However, there were signs of slight stockpiling in the traditionally slow season, Huatai added.

FUNDAMENTALS