ANL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.53%)
ASC 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.88%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.71%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
GGL 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.36%)
KAPCO 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.55%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
NETSOL 152.55 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.71%)
PACE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
PAEL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.15%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
PRL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.23%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
TRG 166.01 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.76%)
UNITY 39.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.1%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,114 Increased By ▲ 45.93 (0.91%)
BR30 25,574 Increased By ▲ 270.55 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,181 Increased By ▲ 268.43 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,904 Increased By ▲ 121.65 (0.65%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai aluminium hits 13-year high on supply concerns

  • Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange hit its highest since July 30 at $2,635 a tonne
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

Shanghai aluminium prices hit their highest in 13 years on Tuesday, as output disruptions in top producer China raised supply concerns.

The most-traded September aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 1.6% to 20,575 yuan ($3,175.74) a tonne, its highest since August 2008.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange hit its highest since July 30 at $2,635 a tonne.

LME aluminium may rise to $2,674 this week

China's state planner has stopped reviewing proposals for new high energy-consuming projects that has no support of the national government in Yunnan, Guangxi and Xinjiang, all aluminium producing areas, after they increased their energy consumption in January-June.

"The output of electrolytic aluminum (in China) continued to decline in July... The power curtailment policies in various regions continue to put pressure on aluminum supply," said Huatai Futures in a report.

However, there were signs of slight stockpiling in the traditionally slow season, Huatai added.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • LME copper rose 0.2% to $9,463 a tonne at 0549 GMT, and tin advanced 0.6% to $35,900 a tonne.

  • ShFE copper dipped 0.6% to 69,860 yuan a tonne, zinc climbed 1.3% to 22,810 yuan a tonne and tin jumped 2.6% to 243,780 yuan a tonne.

  • Record aluminium prices in the United States and Europe will be sustained by Russia's mining tax for some months, but attempts to push prices even higher are likely to face headwinds from traders cashing in their stocks, analysts said.

  • Average prices for aluminium raw material alumina in China were last assessed at 2,644 yuan per tonne, the highest since July 2019, as refineries reduced output due to power restrictions and lack of input material bauxite.

Copper aluminium

Shanghai aluminium hits 13-year high on supply concerns

Export-oriented sectors: ECC approves continuation of gas, power subsidy

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

'Peace in Afghanistan to augur well for Pakistan'

After waiver, collection under Petroleum Levy to suffer Rs100bn shortfall

Pakistan reports less than 4,000 cases for third straight day

POS service fee: T-1 retailers to collect Re1 per invoice: FBR

From US withdrawal to fall of Kabul: NSC takes stock of situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters