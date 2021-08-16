ANL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.21%)
ASC 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.56%)
ASL 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
BOP 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
BYCO 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.04%)
FFBL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
FFL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.33%)
FNEL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.7%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.12%)
GGL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.7%)
HUMNL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.07%)
KAPCO 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.53%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.45%)
MLCF 42.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
NETSOL 148.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.25 (-2.78%)
PACE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.78%)
PAEL 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.63%)
POWER 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.67%)
PTC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.57%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.67%)
UNITY 37.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.45%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
BR100 5,027 Decreased By ▼ -63.73 (-1.25%)
BR30 25,016 Decreased By ▼ -518.69 (-2.03%)
KSE100 46,700 Decreased By ▼ -470.26 (-1%)
KSE30 18,691 Decreased By ▼ -164.68 (-0.87%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
LME aluminium may rise to $2,674 this week

  • Support is at $2,581, a break below which could cause a fall into $2,495-$2,536 range
Reuters 16 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: LME aluminium could break resistance at $2,626 a tonne this week and rise to $2,674.

The metal is riding on a wave (5)-3, which is expected to extend into a range of $2,674-$2,731, as pointed by a short rising trendline.

Support is at $2,581, a break below which could cause a fall into $2,495-$2,536 range.

Copper falls as China data dents demand outlook

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

LME aluminium may rise to $2,674 this week

