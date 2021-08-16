LME aluminium may rise to $2,674 this week

SINGAPORE: LME aluminium could break resistance at $2,626 a tonne this week and rise to $2,674.

The metal is riding on a wave (5)-3, which is expected to extend into a range of $2,674-$2,731, as pointed by a short rising trendline.

Support is at $2,581, a break below which could cause a fall into $2,495-$2,536 range.

Copper falls as China data dents demand outlook

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.