LME aluminium may rise to $2,674 this week

16 Aug 2021
SINGAPORE: LME aluminium could break resistance at $2,626 a tonne this week and rise to $2,674.
The metal is riding on a wave (5)-3, which is expected to extend into a range of $2,674-$2,731, as pointed by a short rising trendline.
Support is at $2,581, a break below which could cause a fall into $2,495-$2,536 range.
