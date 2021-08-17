ANL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.17%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
FFL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.71%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
GGL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.36%)
KAPCO 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MDTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
NETSOL 152.70 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (1.81%)
PACE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
PAEL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.15%)
PIBTL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
PRL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TRG 166.11 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.83%)
UNITY 39.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.1%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,115 Increased By ▲ 46.44 (0.92%)
BR30 25,581 Increased By ▲ 277.18 (1.1%)
KSE100 47,182 Increased By ▲ 269.57 (0.57%)
KSE30 18,904 Increased By ▲ 122.12 (0.65%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Palm oil may retest resistance at 4,501 ringgit

  • The correction triggered by the resistance at 4,557 ringgit is taking the shape of a wedge, which looks like a bullish continuation pattern
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a resistance at 4,501 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into 4,557-4,649 ringgit range.

The correction triggered by the resistance at 4,557 ringgit is taking the shape of a wedge, which looks like a bullish continuation pattern.

Wave pattern indicates the development of a wave 4, which will be reversed by an upward wave 5. The wedge will be confirmed, when palm oil breaks 4,501 ringgit. It will then suggest a target of 4,649 ringgit.

Palm oil may retest resistance at 4,587 ringgit

Support is at 4,409 ringgit, a break below which may cause a fall to 4,317 ringgit. On the daily chart, palm oil is riding on a wave C which is capable of travelling to 4,878 ringgit, based on the depth of the correction from the July 30 high of 4,498 ringgit.

A break below 4,407 ringgit could cause a fall into 4,239-4,321 ringgit range, which engulfs 4,317 ringgit (hourly chart).

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

