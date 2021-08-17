Alleged offloading of Afghan-destined vehicle: Transit Trade Directorate at Chaman books clearing agent

ISLAMABAD: The Transit Trade Directorate, Chaman, has booked bonded carrier and other accomplices including clearing agent for allegedly offloading an Afghanistan destined vehicle carrying textile fabrics in Pakistani territory. Official documents reveal that on August 3, 2201, a vehicle bearing registration No. LRJ-9148 and carrying container No OOCU7986884 loaded with textile fabric viscose linen fabrics, etc (GW 27280 Kgs), as declared vide GD No. ITTK-AT-2884-27-07-2021 reached Transit Trade Yard, Chaman. The clearing agent M/s Muhammad Ibrahim and Brothers submitted the documents, ie, copy of Goods Declaration, transport note and other relevant documents for gate in of the vehicle/container in the WeBOC System (bonded carrier M/s Jalat Khan and Company, licence No. 2274).

Accordingly, the staff of Transit Trade Chaman processed the vehicle/container in the WeBOC System. However, as per current practice, the cargo relating to Afghan Transit Trade of textile fabric was examined. Therefore, the container was opened for examination in the presence of representative of the C/F Agent and TPL Trakker staff. The PCCSS Seal No. 2028912 and Shipper Seal No. OOLGGF4447 were found intact. No alert was reported by M/s TPL Trakker (Pvt) Ltd. On 10% examination of the cargo, the description was found as per declaration of GD.

To the officials’ satisfaction the cargo was sealed and the driver, clearing agent were directed to proceed to Friendship Gate Pak-Afghan Border. The container was also properly de-sealed in the system and gate pass bearing Sr. No. 28082 of August 3, 2021 was signed and handed over to the clearing agent for crossing the cargo through Pak-Afghan Border Friendship Gate.

However, on August 3, 2021 at about 23:45 hours, credible information was received through Additional Director, Directorate of Transit Trade, Quetta that container No. OOCU7986884 loaded with textile fabrics carrying by trailer bearing registration No. LRJ-9148 is being unloaded at a private godown namely Qadri Godown, Chaman, situated on the way from Transit Trade Yard Chaman to Pak-Afghan Border.

In pursuance of the information Deputy Director, Chaman issued notice under Section 163, and staff of Customs Transit Trade, Chaman, reached the godown.

The door of the godown was found closed; and the watchman refused to open the gate and stated that no one was present in the godown and that no person was permitted to enter the godown. Civil administration was called for assistance by the Deputy Director Transit Trade, Chaman and Assistant Commissioner along with guard came to the spot.

However, the staff of Customs succeeded in opening the gate and the vehicle loaded with the container was found parked inside. The customs seal of the container was found broken with the doors of container open, and he un-loading of the fabric was underway. At the spot one person namely Abdul Ghaffar created a commotion and tried to resist the Customs staff.

Examination of the container revealed that almost 85% of the cargo had been unloaded from the container on the ground. The higher authorities were informed and the staff of Transit Trade office, Chaman took possession of the vehicle along with the cargo and container. After loading the cargo into the container, on August 04, 2021 at about 04:15 hours, the vehicle along with cargo was brought into Customs House, Transit Trade Office, Chaman. This was being done with connivance of the Bonded Carrier, Border Agent and driver of the vehicle Reg No. LRJ9148 who were guilty of committing a criminal act of en-route pilferage of bonded goods under transit. The recovered goods along with the vehicle have been seized under Section 168 of the Customs Act, 1969 and Notice under Section 171 has been served upon the Bonded Carrier and the Clearing Agent. Efforts are continuing to arrest those who absconded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021