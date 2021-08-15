SSUET celebrates Independence Day with zeal

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) celebrated Pakistan Independence Day with traditional zeal and glowing tributes were paid to the stalwarts who sacrificed their lives during struggle for having an independent homeland for Muslims to live with their distinct identity and complete freedom.

Jawaid Anwar, Chancellor SSUET, along with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Salim Siddiqui, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Deans and others hoisted the national flag to mark the Pakistan Independence Day at the campus. The ceremony was attended by the selected personalities and SSUET officials following SOPs. The event was concluded with the prayer for national progress and prosperity of the Muslim Umma. Addressing the ceremony, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said, "It is with feelings of greatest happiness and emotion that we are celebrating Pakistan Independence Day with patriotic zest. It marks the fulfilment of the destiny of the Muslim nation which made great sacrifices in the history to have its homeland." He said that Pakistan is an ideological state and it is our duty as Muslim Nation to secure our geographical and ideological boundaries. This is an era of Info-war and non-state actors are trying to disturb the country. We must keep them on watch and make sure that all their conspiracy to unstable Pakistan goes to ashes.

Appreciating the role of Quaid's in the freedom movement, he said, "Quaid e Azam was a far-sighted great leader. He launched the movement for a separate state for the Muslims of the subcontinent, because he knew that the Hindu extremist would never tolerate Muslims progress in India. However, we must know that it was not so easy to acquire a separate state for us. Getting Pakistan was like crossing a river of fire and blood." Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that we should learn lesson from the actions and character of our national leaders and try to follow their footsteps. Despite ups and down, only those nations rise who are laced with patriotic feelings and work with consistency.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said true patriotism would make our country unbeatable in the international world. He paid rich tribute to the founding fathers for their epic struggle for democracy and independence.

