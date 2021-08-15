ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,339
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,094,699
4,78624hr
8.09% positivity
Sindh
409,578
Punjab
370,599
Balochistan
31,507
Islamabad
93,339
KPK
151,466
SSUET celebrates Independence Day with zeal

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) celebrated Pakistan Independence Day with...
Recorder Report 15 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) celebrated Pakistan Independence Day with traditional zeal and glowing tributes were paid to the stalwarts who sacrificed their lives during struggle for having an independent homeland for Muslims to live with their distinct identity and complete freedom.

Jawaid Anwar, Chancellor SSUET, along with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Salim Siddiqui, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Deans and others hoisted the national flag to mark the Pakistan Independence Day at the campus. The ceremony was attended by the selected personalities and SSUET officials following SOPs. The event was concluded with the prayer for national progress and prosperity of the Muslim Umma. Addressing the ceremony, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said, "It is with feelings of greatest happiness and emotion that we are celebrating Pakistan Independence Day with patriotic zest. It marks the fulfilment of the destiny of the Muslim nation which made great sacrifices in the history to have its homeland." He said that Pakistan is an ideological state and it is our duty as Muslim Nation to secure our geographical and ideological boundaries. This is an era of Info-war and non-state actors are trying to disturb the country. We must keep them on watch and make sure that all their conspiracy to unstable Pakistan goes to ashes.

Appreciating the role of Quaid's in the freedom movement, he said, "Quaid e Azam was a far-sighted great leader. He launched the movement for a separate state for the Muslims of the subcontinent, because he knew that the Hindu extremist would never tolerate Muslims progress in India. However, we must know that it was not so easy to acquire a separate state for us. Getting Pakistan was like crossing a river of fire and blood." Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that we should learn lesson from the actions and character of our national leaders and try to follow their footsteps. Despite ups and down, only those nations rise who are laced with patriotic feelings and work with consistency.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said true patriotism would make our country unbeatable in the international world. He paid rich tribute to the founding fathers for their epic struggle for democracy and independence.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Sarfraz Ali SSUET Jawaid Anwar Dr. Vali Uddin Salim Siddiqui

