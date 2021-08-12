ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BISP clarification

12 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson for BISP while clarifying the news item appeared in Business Recorder on August 11, 2021 regarding an AGP report has said that in December 2019, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) exited 820,165 undeserving individuals from the lists of beneficiaries, which continued to receive BISP stipends from 2010 onwards until 2019. This was BISP’s own initiative. Of these, 140,488 were government servants, who mainly included 18,899were from Punjab, 29,757 were from KP, 53,879 from Sindh, 19,513 from Balochistan, 10,195 from the federal government.

The spokesperson said that out of the 237 employees of the BISP involved in receiving stipends, action has already been taken against 43 employees including 7 officers of BS 17; out of these 39 have dismissed from service. The BISP has so far recovered Rs14,27,346 from its own employees. The recovery from the remaining BISP employees will continue as deduction from their salaries till the complete recovery.

As for the other employees of federal government, KP, Punjab, AJK, Balochistan, Sindh and GB, BISP management conveyed in writing to all the relevant authorities including secretaries of various ministers, heads of federal organizations/departments, chief secretaries of all the four provinces, AJK and GB asking them to take strong action against their employees, to make immediate recovery from them and initiate criminal probe against them by FIA. As a response to BISP’s letters, Federal Investigation Agency has made recovery of Rs. 181.06 million. BISP was only responsible to make recoveries from its own staff and was not responsible making recoveries from employees of the federal and provincial governments.

Regarding recovery from survey firms, RSPN and Aurat Foundation, the spokesperson clarified that that BISP has already withheld the amount against services by these firms and the amount of penalty will be recovered from the withheld money.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FIA BISP Benazir Income Support Programme RSPN

BISP clarification

US consumer inflation slows in July, but gas prices still rising

Sindh education project: $129.99m financing pact inked with WB

New policy for relending of foreign loans unveiled

All stakeholders must play their part positively: COAS

Pakistan, Iraq concerned at Afghan situation

PC Board takes up issues related to NPPMCL, JCC and Slic

Bogus refunds: Alvi tells FBR to expedite action against errant officers

PDM rejects govt’s ‘unilateral’ electoral reforms

Non-commercial cargo

‘CRB’ to be set up for revival of cos, distressed entities: SECP chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.