BISP clarification

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson for BISP while clarifying the news item appeared in Business Recorder on August 11, 2021 regarding an AGP report has said that in December 2019, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) exited 820,165 undeserving individuals from the lists of beneficiaries, which continued to receive BISP stipends from 2010 onwards until 2019. This was BISP’s own initiative. Of these, 140,488 were government servants, who mainly included 18,899were from Punjab, 29,757 were from KP, 53,879 from Sindh, 19,513 from Balochistan, 10,195 from the federal government.

The spokesperson said that out of the 237 employees of the BISP involved in receiving stipends, action has already been taken against 43 employees including 7 officers of BS 17; out of these 39 have dismissed from service. The BISP has so far recovered Rs14,27,346 from its own employees. The recovery from the remaining BISP employees will continue as deduction from their salaries till the complete recovery.

As for the other employees of federal government, KP, Punjab, AJK, Balochistan, Sindh and GB, BISP management conveyed in writing to all the relevant authorities including secretaries of various ministers, heads of federal organizations/departments, chief secretaries of all the four provinces, AJK and GB asking them to take strong action against their employees, to make immediate recovery from them and initiate criminal probe against them by FIA. As a response to BISP’s letters, Federal Investigation Agency has made recovery of Rs. 181.06 million. BISP was only responsible to make recoveries from its own staff and was not responsible making recoveries from employees of the federal and provincial governments.

Regarding recovery from survey firms, RSPN and Aurat Foundation, the spokesperson clarified that that BISP has already withheld the amount against services by these firms and the amount of penalty will be recovered from the withheld money.

