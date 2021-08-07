Business & Finance
India's Bank of Baroda posts June quarter net profit of 12.08bn rupees
- Net interest income rose 15.79% to 78.92 billion rupees, it said
- Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stayed flat sequentially at 8.86% in Q1 2021/22 while net NPAs fell slightly to 3.03%
Updated 07 Aug 2021
MUMBAI: India's Bank of Baroda reported a stand alone net profit of 12.08 billion rupees ($163 million) in the June quarter compared to a loss of 8.64 billion a year earlier, the state-run lender said in an exchange filing on Saturday.
Net interest income rose 15.79% to 78.92 billion rupees, it said.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stayed flat sequentially at 8.86% in Q1 2021/22 while net NPAs fell slightly to 3.03%.
In Q4 2020/21, gross NPAs stood at 8.87% while net NPAs stood at 3.09%.
