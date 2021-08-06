ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 20.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.11%)
ASL 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
FFBL 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
GGL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
KAPCO 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.56%)
MDTL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.03%)
MLCF 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.47%)
NETSOL 161.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.16%)
PACE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.39%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
PIBTL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
PRL 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 52.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.18%)
TELE 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.55%)
UNITY 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.13%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
BR100 5,190 Increased By ▲ 17.42 (0.34%)
BR30 26,284 Increased By ▲ 92.97 (0.35%)
KSE100 47,707 Increased By ▲ 66.46 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,063 Increased By ▲ 20.3 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US vows support for struggling Pacific islands

  • On the eve of the forum, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin met with Palau's president, Surangel Whipps, to reaffirm the US commitment to the defence of the island nation
AFP 06 Aug 2021

SYDNEY: President Joe Biden underscored US support for Pacific island nations battling Covid-19 and the climate crisis on Friday as Washington tries to counter China's expanded influence in the region.

In a video message at the opening of a forum of 18 island nations from tiny Nauru to Australia and New Zealand, Biden reminded leaders of US vaccine donations to developing countries, made "without strings".

And he promised to lead in the climate change fight. "The Pacific Island nations know better than anyone that averting the worst effects of climate change is going to save lives."

Twitter to transfer @POTUS account to Joe Biden in January

It is the first time a US president has addressed the forum -- which is 50 years old this year.

"The United States is a proud Pacific power and will continue to be an active, engaged partner in the region and a friend to all your countries," he said.

"A free and open Indo-Pacific is vital to each of our nations' security and prosperity and to all our shared futures."

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama welcomed Biden's remarks and thanked him for "bringing America forcefully back to the right side of climate history".

There must be "zero excuses" for countries not setting 2050 net zero targets, he added.

Regional power Australia has notably refrained from making such a commitment, much to the chagrin of Pacific islands that sit a few feet above sea level.

On the eve of the forum, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin met with Palau's president, Surangel Whipps, to reaffirm the US commitment to the defence of the island nation.

The pair agreed on the strategic importance of the Pacific islands region and the "critical role" of the US presence and investments in Palau, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

Faced with dramatically improved Chinese military capabilities, the United States has moved to a model of cycling assets around the region and away from large bases, to make them more difficult to target.

China has sought to gain influence in the region by bankrolling large infrastructure projects in some Pacific islands, leading to some concerns over the scale of the ensuing financial debts to Beijing.

In Samoa, for example, plans for a major port project financed by China are in question after Fiame Naomi Mata'afa took office as prime minister last month suggesting it would push the island's debt levels too high.

The Fiji-based Pacific Islands Forum brings together Australia, the Cook Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Marshall Islands, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

New Zealand Joe Biden COVID19 Pacific island

US vows support for struggling Pacific islands

PM, Bajwa make renewed commitment to Kashmir cause

Taliban target Afghan cities in response to US strikes

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

PM directs finalisation of tight gas policy by Sept-end

Commercial remittances: SBP notifies revision in FE instructions

UNSC to discuss Afghanistan

Dostum returns to fight for besieged home

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters