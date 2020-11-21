AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
EFERT 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.11%)
HASCOL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 193.04 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.4%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
UNITY 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.85%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Twitter to transfer @POTUS account to Joe Biden in January

  • The existing content on all of the accounts will be archived before the transfer and will be reset to show zero tweets.
Aisha Mahmood 21 Nov 2020

Twitter has said that it will transfer the official US president account to President-elect Joe Biden on Inauguration Day even if Donald Trump has not conceded.

Other government accounts such as @VP, @FLOTUS, @whitehouse will also be handed over to the Biden administration. The existing content on all of the accounts will be archived before the transfer and will be reset to show zero tweets.

In a statement to The Verge, a Twitter spokesperson said that Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021.

"As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration," the official added.

However, Trump will continue to control his personal account. But his account will lose the special protections it gets due to Trump’s status as a world leader, that is he will be subjected to the same rules as the majority of the users on Twitter.

US Joe Biden Twitter

Twitter to transfer @POTUS account to Joe Biden in January

Pakistan reports highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since July

US 'pleased' over PM Imran Khan's visit to Afghanistan

PSM, Railways, FBR restructuring plan unveiled

Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery

Global tax evasion costs $427bn per year: NGO

FBR to establish CITRO for centralised refund payment

Pakistan improves implementation of WTO's TFA to 79pc in Nov

ECC approves $150m technical grant for Covid-19 vaccine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters