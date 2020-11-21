Twitter to transfer @POTUS account to Joe Biden in January

Twitter has said that it will transfer the official US president account to President-elect Joe Biden on Inauguration Day even if Donald Trump has not conceded.

Other government accounts such as @VP, @FLOTUS, @whitehouse will also be handed over to the Biden administration. The existing content on all of the accounts will be archived before the transfer and will be reset to show zero tweets.

In a statement to The Verge, a Twitter spokesperson said that Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021.

"As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration," the official added.

However, Trump will continue to control his personal account. But his account will lose the special protections it gets due to Trump’s status as a world leader, that is he will be subjected to the same rules as the majority of the users on Twitter.