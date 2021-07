Pakistan Day campaign: CM's wife plants sapling at Apwa College

LAHORE: Spouse of Chief Minister Punjab Sophia Usman planted a sapling at Government Graduate Apwa College under monsoon plantation drive and inaugurated the Plant for Pakistan's Day campaign in girls' colleges.

She also cut a cake at the auditorium with the staff. Director Colleges and faculty members were present on this occasion.

Talking on this occasion, Sophia Usman said planting trees is the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Planting trees is a voluntary charity that benefits coming generations for a long time, she added.

