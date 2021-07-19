ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Medium to high flood flow likely in rivers from 20th

APP 19 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) predicted on Sunday that medium to high flood flow was expected in rivers Indus, Kabul and their tributaries/nullahs and Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division, besides, medium to high flood in tributaries (local nullahs) of river Ravi from July 20.

According to daily Federal Flood Commission report, high to very high flood is also expected in river Jhelum (upstream Mangla reservoir) and river Chenab including its tributaries (local nullahs) during the same period.

All main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal. The combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma reservoirs is 4.282 MAF which is 31.68% of the existing combined live storage capacity of 13.516 MAF.

Yesterday’s trough of strong Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over North-eastern parts of Afghanistan whereas weak Seasonal Low lies over North-eastern Balochistan.

Mild moist current from Arabian Sea is penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet, which is very likely to become strong. According to FFD, Lahore, isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over Punjab (Gujranwala Division) and Balochistan (Kalat Division) including upper catchments of all the main rivers during the next 24 hours.

No significant rainfall event has been reported by FFD, Lahore during the past 24 hours. Fairly widespread thunderstorm/rain with Heavy Fall at scattered places, Very Heavy Falls at isolated places and Extremely Heavy Falls at one or two places have been predicted by FFD, Lahore, over the upper catchments of rivers Indus, Kabul, Jhelum and Chenab including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern & North-eastern Punjab from Monday to Wednesday.

Scattered thunderstorm /rain may also occur over upper catchments of Rivers Ravi, Sutlej and Beas during the same period.

As a result, all concerned authorities are advised to remain alert, monitor the weather and flood situation critically and ensure fool proof precautionary measures well in time so as to avoid any loss of precious human lives and damage to public & private properties.

