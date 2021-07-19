ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Asian Table Tennis Championship: Three from KP in Pakistan squad

Recorder Report 19 Jul 2021

PESHAWAR: Three players including Muhammad Rameez and Shah Khan from Swat and Fahad Khawjah from Chitral of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been named in the five-member national squad for the Asian Table Tennis Championship to commencing on September 22, in Doha Qatar.

The announcement of the Pakistan male and female teams came soon after the ending of the National Master Ranking Table Tennis Championship here.

Muhammad Rameez, Shah Khan, Fahad Khawaja, Asim Qureshi and Bilal Yaseen named in the Men squad while in the Women the team including Parnia Khan, Ayesha Sharjeel, Haiqah Hassan, Sanam Yaseen and Sana Muzaffar.

All three players Muhammad Rameez (Swat), Shah Khan (Swat), Fahad Khawjah (Chitral) are hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the squad for Asian Table Tennis Championship.

The team was selected after nine men’s and seven women’s league matches as part of the All Pakistan National Ranking Master Cup Table Tennis Championship.

Talking to media men Vice President Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Saleem Ahmed said that they held league round matches with the aim to ensure due opportunities to the players to show their skills before short-listing the team for the Asian TT Championship.

He said the selection was made on merit and hopefully the teams of Pakistan – both male and women – would show good results at Asian level.

He also congratulated Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for his keen interest and support to the players that is why three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players selected in the Pakistan team for Asian Table Tennis Championship to be played in Doha, Qatar from September 22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

