Iran confirms no new round of N-talks
18 Jul 2021
TEHRAN: Negotiations in Vienna aimed at salvaging Iran's nuclear deal with world powers will not resume before the country's new government takes office in August, an Iranian official said Saturday.
The Islamic republic has held talks since April in Vienna with major powers on reviving its troubled 2015 nuclear agreement.
