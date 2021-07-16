ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton off contract high after weak export sales data

Reuters 16 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures eased off a contract high hit earlier on Thursday after a weekly report by the US Department of Agriculture showed a decline in the exports of the natural fibre crop.

Cotton contracts for December fell 0.16 cent, or 0.2%, to 89.65 cents per lb, at 11:39 a.m. EDT (1539 GMT), having earlier hit a high of 89.95 cents per lb.

In the previous session, the contract got past the previous high of 89.28 cents per lb set on Feb. 25.

“Today’s sales and shipments were rather poor. They weren’t terrible, but they weren’t as good as they’ve been in the last several months,” said Rogers Varner, president of Varner Brokerage in Cleveland, Mississippi.

The USDA’s weekly export sales report showed net sales of 34,500 running bales (RB) for the 2020/2021 marketing year, down 34% from the previous week and 51% from the prior four-week average.

The report also showed exports of 185,900 RB were down 37%from the previous week and 31% from the prior 4-week average.

The dollar ticked up, putting some pressure on cotton prices by making the fibre more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

“I think the Chicago markets will put a strong force underneath cotton. As long as wheat, corn and soybeans are up, cotton can’t go down too far,” Varner said, adding cotton was likely to consolidate at current levels in the near-term.

Chicago corn and soybean futures edged down on Thursday after rallying the day before, as prices faced chart resistance and market participants assessed contrasting conditions for US crops.

Total futures market volume fell by 16,857 to 11,923 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 7,225 to 233,963 contracts in the previous session.

ICE Cotton Futures USDA US Department of Agriculture cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

Cotton off contract high after weak export sales data

Electricity demand growing faster than renewables: IEA

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Heads of Terms of PSGP project signed

Two-day moot on Afghanistan in Islamabad from 18th

Rival claims over fate of Chaman border post

Independent power producers: CCoE approves PD’s summary

HBL wins ‘Best Bank in Pakistan 2021’ award by Euromoney

Ghee/edible oil market: Tarin asks CCP to act against cartelisation

Bank holidays

Availability of essential food items discussed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.