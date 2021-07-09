Dodo Bheel case: Full justice will be provided: Imtiaz

HYDERABAD: The Inquiry Committee, constituted by the Chief Minister of Sindh on the Dodo Bheel incident in Thar Coal Block II, comprising the Provincial Minister of Energy, Imtiaz Shaikh, Provincial Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Provincial Minister for Science and Technology Nawab Taimoor Talpur, along with local MNA Mahesh Kumar Mahani, Senator Engineer Gianchand, MPAs Faqir Sher Muhammad Bilani, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Chief Minister Sindh Advisers Virji Kolhi, Kanji Mill Bheel and Khatu Mill Jeevan arrived at the village Ibn Jo Tarr conveyed their deep condolences to the Dodo Bheel family.

On this occasion, provincial Minister Imtiaz Shaikh assured the Dodo Bheel’s heirs that full justice would be provide in the Dodo Bheel case. He said that Sindh government was with him from day one. He said that on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. We have come here for inquire the details of the case and will submit the report to the Chief Minister Sindh.

Later on, he spoke to the journalists at Islam Kot Press Club and said that every effort would be made to exonerate the FIR on the deceased Dodo Bheel and said that an incident of peaceful protest measures will be taken to eliminate police case from the anti terrorism trial court said Imtiaz Shaikh, adding that facilitation centers will be set up in the companies operating in Thar so that the injustices against local workers will be resolved. In the Dodobheel incident, journalists were deeply saddened over the alleged abuse of journalists and apologized to the Journalists.

Imtiaz Shaikh in reply to a question said that complaints had been received about the performance of Thar Coal Block I. We have issued a showcase notice that if the performance is not improved then work would be stopped on Block-I and said that a committee will be formed to provide employment to the local people of Thar in the Tharparkar in Companies, which will include civil society and Journalists.

In response to a question, he said that 660 MW of electricity has been added to the National Grid from Thar coal Block II. 100 units of electricity are being provided free of cost to the poor families of Islam Kot from Thar electricity. Adding that from the royalty of Thar Development will be spent on development of Thar.

Provincial Minister Imtiaz Shaikh said that Commander Kashif has been sacked in Dodo Bheel incident and said that Sindh government will provide one crore rupees to the family of Dodo Bheel and Jobs to the family and Rs 50.50 lacs will be given to the injured.

