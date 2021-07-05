Palm oil may fall into 3,602-3,691 ringgit range

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may fall into a range of 3,602 ringgit to 3,691 ringgit per tonne, as it faces a resistance at 3,853 ringgit.

The resistance is strengthened by a similar one established by a falling trendline.

Together, these resistances may stop the rise and cause a decent correction.

A small five-wave cycle from 3,395 ringgit is expected to complete around these two resistances as well. The completion makes a good correct more likely.

A break above 3,853 ringgit could lead to a gain into 3,931-4,009 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the current rise is defined as a pullback towards a rising trendline. The pullback may end below 3,915 ringgit.

The downtrend from 4,525 ringgit may resume thereafter.

A break above 3,915 ringgit could signal the continuation of the uptrend.

