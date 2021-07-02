PCB equalises match fees for players across all formats

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has equalised match fee for every player regardless of seniority across all formats.

The decision was made by Chief Executive (CEO) PCB Wasim Khan with the approval of the board’s governing body and will be applicable immediately.

“Despite the challenging economic climate, we as the Pakistan Cricket Board believe that it is important to continue to show advancement in the value of central contracts,” Wasim said on Friday.

“In the last two years, we have seen significant progress in central contract payments and we will remain committed to the principle of improving the value of contracts year-on-year,” he added.

To implement this decision, the board has made no increase in the match fee in any format for players of Category A, however, a 25 per cent increase has been awarded to the retainers of this category.

For Category B, the board has increased the match fee by 15 per cent for Tests, 20 per cent for ODIs, and 25 per cent for T20Is. This is besides a 25 per cent rise for retainers of this category.

Under the new rule, Category C players will enjoy a 34 per cent increase in Test match fee, a 50 per cent increase in ODI match fee, 67 per cent increase in the T20I match fee.