Palm oil still targets 3,602 ringgit

  • Support is at 3,351 ringgit, a break below could cause a fall into the 3,195-3,273 ringgit range.
Reuters 23 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil still targets 3,602 ringgit per tonne, as its bounce looks incomplete.

A retracement analysis on the downtrend from 4,525 ringgit to 3,251 ringgit suggests a target zone of 3,552 ringgit to 3,738 ringgit, which engulfs 3,602 ringgit.

Support is at 3,351 ringgit, a break below could cause a fall into the 3,195-3,273 ringgit range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

