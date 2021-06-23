Markets
Palm oil still targets 3,602 ringgit
- Support is at 3,351 ringgit, a break below could cause a fall into the 3,195-3,273 ringgit range.
SINGAPORE: Palm oil still targets 3,602 ringgit per tonne, as its bounce looks incomplete.
A retracement analysis on the downtrend from 4,525 ringgit to 3,251 ringgit suggests a target zone of 3,552 ringgit to 3,738 ringgit, which engulfs 3,602 ringgit.
Support is at 3,351 ringgit, a break below could cause a fall into the 3,195-3,273 ringgit range.
