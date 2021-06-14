On-campus classes for grades six to eight to resume in Sindh on Tuesday

(Karachi) The Sindh government has decided to resume classes for grades six to eight with 50 percent attendance from June 15 (tomorrow).

In a tweet on Monday, Provincial Education Minister Saeed Ghani said, "The Sindh Corona Task Force has decided to resume classes of grades sixth to eighth from June 15 (Tuesday)." He added that in case of further improvement in the Covid situation, the primary classes will begin from June 21.

The minister maintained that the entire staff of the school had to get themselves vaccinated before the resumption of classes.

On June 7, the Sindh government announced to reopen educational institutions for classes nine and above with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) after a decline in coronavirus infections was witnessed in the province.

It also allowed businesses to remain open six days a week while maintaining a ban on holding festivals and cultural events. Besides, shrines and cinemas will also remain closed.

Today, Pakistan reported 1,019 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths during the last 24 hours, which is the lowest number recorded since the country was hit by the third Covid-19 wave this year.

The country's positivity ratio stands at 2.59 percent, while there are 41,726 active and 2,676 critical cases.