ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.65%)
ASC 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.41%)
ASL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (6.43%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.46%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.99 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (2.37%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.79%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.14%)
HUBC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.28%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.39%)
JSCL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
KAPCO 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.45%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 49.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (5.35%)
PAEL 36.84 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.77%)
PIBTL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.71%)
POWER 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.86%)
PPL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.55%)
PRL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.95%)
PTC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 50.40 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.56%)
TRG 163.10 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.2%)
UNITY 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,347 Increased By ▲ 64.61 (1.22%)
BR30 27,844 Increased By ▲ 242.44 (0.88%)
KSE100 48,796 Increased By ▲ 491.09 (1.02%)
KSE30 19,689 Increased By ▲ 210.38 (1.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

On-campus classes for grades six to eight to resume in Sindh on Tuesday

  • Provincial education minister says in case of further improvement, primary classes will begin from June 21
  • All staff of schools have to get vaccinated, adds Ghani
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 14 Jun 2021

(Karachi) The Sindh government has decided to resume classes for grades six to eight with 50 percent attendance from June 15 (tomorrow).

In a tweet on Monday, Provincial Education Minister Saeed Ghani said, "The Sindh Corona Task Force has decided to resume classes of grades sixth to eighth from June 15 (Tuesday)." He added that in case of further improvement in the Covid situation, the primary classes will begin from June 21.

The minister maintained that the entire staff of the school had to get themselves vaccinated before the resumption of classes.

On June 7, the Sindh government announced to reopen educational institutions for classes nine and above with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) after a decline in coronavirus infections was witnessed in the province.

It also allowed businesses to remain open six days a week while maintaining a ban on holding festivals and cultural events. Besides, shrines and cinemas will also remain closed.

Today, Pakistan reported 1,019 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths during the last 24 hours, which is the lowest number recorded since the country was hit by the third Covid-19 wave this year.

The country's positivity ratio stands at 2.59 percent, while there are 41,726 active and 2,676 critical cases.

Saeed Ghani tweet Sindh govt SOPs Covid situation classes resume grades 6 to 8

On-campus classes for grades six to eight to resume in Sindh on Tuesday

Punjab FY22 budget today: There’s ‘package’ for industry: govt

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters