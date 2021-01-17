ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
Pakistan

Sindh opposes reopening of schools in Karachi, Hyderabad

INP 17 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho has opposed the reopening of schools in Karachi and Hyderabad, badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a news conference here on Saturday along with Nasir Hussain Shah and the Secretary Health, Azra Pechuho was of the view that the most number of coronavirus cases were reported from Karachi so schools should be reopened there.

She also demanded of the federal government to allow the Sindh government to buy vaccine. “If the Centre permits the Sindh government would like to purchase the vaccine for its people itself,” she added.

Azra said “We don’t know when the vaccine will arrive in Pakistan. It seems we would be the last country to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The federal government should allow us to import vaccine.”

The Sindh health minister said the DRAP has approved two vaccines. “The Chinese government said that for vaccine we should contact them through the federal government or the foreign ministry,” she added.

Azra said, “We want to provide vaccine to people first. Sinofarm is being used in several countries including China and UAE.” Despite using the vaccine, people will not be able to get rid of masks, she added.

