LRBT reaches another milestone

KARACHI: LRBT, the largest free eye care network in Pakistan recently reached another milestone of treating its 47 millionth patient –8-year old Rehmat from Quetta. No other charitable organization has ever treated such an enormous number of patients in the country. A student of grade 1, Rehmat had minor itching in his left eye which eventually turned into corneal opacity due to negligence, lack of awareness and unaffordability. His father, a labourer who supports the family of 12 by sewing tents, could not afford to get his beloved son treated. LRBT came as his sight saviour and cured him from going blind forever. At LRBT Rehmat was examined and was advised a corneal transplant at the earliest as his cornea had been damaged. The corneal tissue was arranged and transplanted for free, restoring his vision. Rehmat is now back at school.

LRBT comprises of a network of 75 facilities (19 hospitals and 56 Primary eye care centres) covering around 70% of Pakistan. Most of LRBT's facilities are located in small towns, villages and in urban slums. LRBT treats every aspect of visual impairment with state of the art technology including cataract, vitreo retina, glaucoma, cornea transplant and diabetic retinopathy.

