ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Second phase of EEC Programme to be launched soon: Dr Sania

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 14 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Sunday said that the second phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash (EEC) Programme would be launched soon as it has been approved by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet.

Presiding over an e-Kachehri along with other senior officials of Ehsaas Programme, she said financial cash assistance of Rs12,000 would be provided to each of the four million additional households.

These additional households will be identified through the ongoing Ehsaas survey which is 91 per cent complete and scheduled to be fully completed by June 30, she said.

“The purpose of launching the second phase of EEC is to compensate affected households for unemployment caused by COVID-19 crises,” she said.

In the first phase of EEC, Rs 179 billion were distributed among 14.83 million beneficiaries with the provision of Rs 12000 to each beneficiary.

At the e-Kachehri, Nishtar said that Ehsaas registration desks were temporarily closed nationwide owing to the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who have received response from 8171 to go to registration desks will be able to register themselves in Ehsaas when desks reopen after June 30, she said.

Also, Ehsaas will introduce an appeal system in September 2021 for those households who are ineligible on 8171, she added.

During the e-Kachehri, the SAPM also listened to the issues and concerns of Ehsaas beneficiaries and assured them that their issues will be resolved “at the earliest.”

The callers at the e-Kachehri shared their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers and were instantly provided with their eligibility and payments statuses.

It worth a mention here that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has seen an increase of 25 per cent in its federal budget for upcoming financial year 2021-22 with the allocation of Rs 250 billion compared to Rs 200 billion allocated for BISP in the outgoing financial year 2020-21, revised at Rs 194 billion.

According to budgetary allocations’ details for upcoming fiscal year released by federal government Friday, no separate budget allocation has been shown for Ehsaas Programme, which the federal government claims is the largest social safety initiative in the history of Pakistan and BISP functions under the administrative ambit of Ehsaas Programme.

However, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin announced during his budget speech in National Assembly that Rs 250 billion were allocated for Ehsaas Programme in federal budget 2021-22.

But budget papers showed that Rs 250 billion were actually earmarked for BISP with no specified mention of federal budget for Ehsaas Programme for upcoming FY 2021-22. Additionally, there is no mention of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme budget in the relevant documents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Economic Coordination Committee Dr Sania Nishtar EEC Social Protection Second phase EEC Programme

Second phase of EEC Programme to be launched soon: Dr Sania

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

FBR collection estimate suffers from flaws?

Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt

Sindh govt has failed to create competent police force in Karachi, says Fawad

Benjamin Netanyahu ousted, Naftali Bennett is Israel's new PM

Tarin terms FBR target 'realistically aggressive'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.