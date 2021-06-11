ANL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.89%)
ASC 18.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.02%)
ASL 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
AVN 91.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
BYCO 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
DGKC 127.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.55%)
EPCL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
FFL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
HASCOL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KAPCO 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PPL 90.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.4%)
PRL 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
PTC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.92%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 49.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.44%)
TRG 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.08%)
UNITY 49.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.48%)
WTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
BR100 5,295 Increased By ▲ 37.06 (0.7%)
BR30 27,746 Increased By ▲ 189.86 (0.69%)
KSE100 48,369 Increased By ▲ 117.93 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,514 Decreased By ▼ -23.12 (-0.12%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,576
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
938,737
1,30324hr
3.22% positivity
Sindh
326,413
Punjab
343,499
Balochistan
26,084
Islamabad
82,001
KPK
135,383
Palm oil may fall into 3,495 ringgit to 3,635 ringgit range

  • The break below 3,856 ringgit will be considered false, if palm oil manages to close above 3,938 ringgit on Friday.
Reuters 11 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may fall into a range of 3,495 ringgit to 3,635 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a support at 3,888 ringgit per tonne.

The break signals a continuation of the downtrend from 4,525 ringgit, which is extending towards the bottom of a presumed wave B around 3,635 ringgit.

Once the contract drops to 3,635 ringgit, it is highly likely to extend its loss to 3,495 ringgit. A break above 3,888 ringgit, now a resistance, may lead to a gain to 4,010 ringgit.

On the daily chart, there is little doubt that the support at 3,856 ringgit is broken and the contract has moved into the lower channel.

A bearish target of 3,411 ringgit has been established over the next one or two weeks. A realistic target range will be from 3,698-3,774 ringgit.

The break below 3,856 ringgit will be considered false, if palm oil manages to close above 3,938 ringgit on Friday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

