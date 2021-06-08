Markets
Indonesia forex reserves drop to $136.4bn in May
- April's $138.8 billion reserve level was Indonesia's highest on record.
08 Jun 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $2.4 billion in May to $136.4 billion, central bank data showed on Tuesday, amid capital outflows linked to talks of potential policy tightening in developed economies.
April's $138.8 billion reserve level was Indonesia's highest on record.
The rupiah was volatile in May, strengthening rapidly in the first few days before weakening as much as 2%.
