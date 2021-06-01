ANL 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.72%)
ASL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.09%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.4%)
EPCL 50.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
FCCL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
FFBL 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.88%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.34%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
HUMNL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.6%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 46.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.26%)
POWER 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.75%)
PRL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.89%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (8.29%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.05%)
SNGP 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.97%)
TRG 176.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
UNITY 45.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.07%)
BR100 5,245 Increased By ▲ 18.69 (0.36%)
BR30 27,369 Increased By ▲ 44.03 (0.16%)
KSE100 48,050 Increased By ▲ 153.37 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,672 Increased By ▲ 69.96 (0.36%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Palm oil may fall towards 3,738 ringgit

  • A break could open the way towards 3,698-3,774 ringgit range.
Reuters 01 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a support at 3,888 ringgit per tonne and fall towards the next support at 3,738 ringgit.

The consolidation triggered by this support seems to have ended at the May 28 high of 4,061 ringgit.

The downtrend from 4,525 ringgit may have resumed.

Most of the trend has been developing within a falling channel, which indicates a further drop towards 3,738 ringgit.

A break above 4,010 ringgit could lead to a gain at 4,132 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the support at 3,856 ringgit looks vulnerable. What was expected to be a solid bottom around this level may turn out to be a mild consolidation in the process of a strong fall.

Despite being strengthened by a similar support established by a rising channel, the support at 3,856 ringgit seems unable to hold under repeated attacks by bears.

A break could open the way towards 3,698-3,774 ringgit range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

