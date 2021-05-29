ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,680
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
916,239
2,45524hr
4.43% positivity
Sindh
315,410
Punjab
338,377
Balochistan
25,001
Islamabad
81,007
KPK
131,775
Pak economy heads back to steady growth after pandemic: Shibli

  • Every penny of public money was being spent only on projects of progress and prosperity of the people, he added.
APP 29 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Saturday said the incumbent government has steered the country in the right direction in last few years which would head back on track after pandemic crisis.

Every efforts of the present government was directed towards improvement in the living standard of the masses, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

“All possible measures are being taken for the achievement of development targets and early elimination of energy crisis so that economy could be strengthened,” he mentioned.

Every penny of public money was being spent only on projects of progress and prosperity of the people, he added.

He further explained that Pakistan was showing improvement in the areas including renewable energy, construction of dams, agriculture, health, education and climate change.

Shibli said the prime minister was giving top priority to create a balance between the steps being taken to check spread of coronavirus and the economic activities in the country.

He said government has adapted the right approach to uplift the underprivileged population, adding, government has ensured financial inclusion of poor and marginalized segments of society.

The economic growth was directly linked with inclusiveness, he said adding, the country is on its way to progress and it is the best time to invest in Pakistan, he added.

He criticized that previous government of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) had damaged the national economy more than its enemies could do so.

“It was shocking how corrupt Nawaz Sharif left the incumbent prime minister with a bankrupt economy,” he added.

While lashing out at the PML-N regime, Shibli said PML-N had ruined every department and institution of the country, adding, Pakistan Steel Mills, Wapda, Pakistan International Airlines have become liabilities for country’s economy.

He said another corrupt leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party had also been doing politics on the slogan of Roti, Kapra aur Makan for years, but had given nothing to the poor practically during their tenure.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was the only party who was sincere with the public and endeavouring to uplift ill economy back on fast track.

