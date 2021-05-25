Brent oil may revisit May 18 high of $70.24

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may break a resistance at $68.78 per barrel, and rise towards the May 18 high of $70.24.

The quick recovery of the price from the May 21 low of $64.57 makes the high of $70.24 an easy prey to bulls. It represents a prevailing bullish sentiment.

The current rise looks like a continuation of the uptrend from $60.27. Support is at $67.89, a break below which could open the way towards $66.43.

On the daily chart, the consolidation from the March 8 high of $71.38 is being shaped into a triangle which may be confirmed as a bullish continuation pattern, to be followed by a round of rally.

Oil has broken a resistance at $68.43. It may test the next resistance at $70.75, a break above which will not only lead to a gain to $73.50, but also confirm the bullish triangle.

