ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
AVN 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
BOP 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
DGKC 119.40 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.62%)
EPCL 52.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.99%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
HASCOL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
HUBC 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.61%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.49%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
PAEL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
PPL 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.51%)
PRL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 168.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.67%)
UNITY 42.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.92%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.92%)
BR100 4,982 Increased By ▲ 9.05 (0.18%)
BR30 25,910 Increased By ▲ 107.91 (0.42%)
KSE100 46,124 Increased By ▲ 26.74 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,794 Increased By ▲ 13.65 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Business Recorder Logo
May 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may revisit May 18 high of $70.24

  • On the daily chart, the consolidation from the March 8 high of $71.38 is being shaped into a triangle which may be confirmed as a bullish continuation pattern, to be followed by a round of rally.
Reuters 25 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may break a resistance at $68.78 per barrel, and rise towards the May 18 high of $70.24.

The quick recovery of the price from the May 21 low of $64.57 makes the high of $70.24 an easy prey to bulls. It represents a prevailing bullish sentiment.

The current rise looks like a continuation of the uptrend from $60.27. Support is at $67.89, a break below which could open the way towards $66.43.

On the daily chart, the consolidation from the March 8 high of $71.38 is being shaped into a triangle which may be confirmed as a bullish continuation pattern, to be followed by a round of rally.

Oil has broken a resistance at $68.43. It may test the next resistance at $70.75, a break above which will not only lead to a gain to $73.50, but also confirm the bullish triangle.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil Oil asia oil Business Hub

Brent oil may revisit May 18 high of $70.24

Biden hosts George Floyd family on anniversary of shocking murder

Afghan forces kill 50 Taliban fighters in fresh clashes

PM, cabinet colleagues visit ISI HQs

Australia to close Kabul embassy over security fears

Hong Kong could soon bin millions of unused vaccine doses

Sharp hike in poultry rates under focus

Pakistan, US agree to advance ‘practical’ cooperation

Karachi to come under night ‘curfew’ from today

Is US given an airbase?

Two Israelis stabbed, Palestinian assailant killed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters