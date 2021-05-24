World
NATO ambassadors to discuss Belarus 'forcible landing'
- "Allies are consulting on the forcible landing of the Ryanair plane by Belarus and ambassadors will discuss it tomorrow," a NATO official told AFP Monday.
24 May 2021
BRUSSELS: The NATO allies will meet on Tuesday to discuss Belarus' forced diversion of a European passenger flight carrying an opposition activist.
Several NATO members have denounced Belarus' decision to force the Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius to land and to detain dissident journalist Roman Protasevich.
