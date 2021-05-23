Six-year-old dies in US road-rage shooting

LOS ANGELES: A six-year-old boy in Los Angeles was killed in a “road rage” incident as he was being driven to school, US media reported, the latest of a growing number of young victims of gun violence in the United States.

The incident Friday appeared in some ways typical of the way a moment of anger, coupled with pervasive gun ownership, can take a high collateral toll. It began, according to media reports, when a woman was driving on the 55 Freeway with her young son, identified as Aiden Leos, in the back.

Police shut down the busy 55 Freeway for hours while they investigated. They said they are looking for a white sedan with a male and female occupant.