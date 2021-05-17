Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China central bank to sell 25bn yuan 3-month bills, 1-year bonds in HK on May 21

  • The auction in Hong Kong is aimed at improving the yuan yield curve in the financial hub, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.
Reuters 17 May 2021

China's central bank said on Monday that it will auction 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) of 3-month yuan denominated bills and 15 billion yuan of one-year yuan denominated bonds in Hong Kong on May 21.

The auction in Hong Kong is aimed at improving the yuan yield curve in the financial hub, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

Yen China's central bank Dollar yuan's

China central bank to sell 25bn yuan 3-month bills, 1-year bonds in HK on May 21

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters