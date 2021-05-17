Markets
China central bank to sell 25bn yuan 3-month bills, 1-year bonds in HK on May 21
- The auction in Hong Kong is aimed at improving the yuan yield curve in the financial hub, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.
17 May 2021
China's central bank said on Monday that it will auction 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) of 3-month yuan denominated bills and 15 billion yuan of one-year yuan denominated bonds in Hong Kong on May 21.
The auction in Hong Kong is aimed at improving the yuan yield curve in the financial hub, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.
Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken
China central bank to sell 25bn yuan 3-month bills, 1-year bonds in HK on May 21
Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list
Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week
Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours
Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal
UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo
Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week
OIC condemns Israel’s attacks
Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians
Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share
There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa
Read more stories
Comments