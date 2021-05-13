Coronavirus
World

India reports 362,727 new coronavirus infections

  • The South Asian nation's total caseload now stands at 23.7 million.
  • According to a new tracker developed by researchers at Cambridge Judge Business School and the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, the number of new coronavirus infections in India has peaked.
Reuters 13 May 2021

India had 362,727 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours while deaths climbed by 4,120, taking the toll to 258,317, health ministry data showed.

The South Asian nation's total caseload now stands at 23.7 million.

According to a new tracker developed by researchers at Cambridge Judge Business School and the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, the number of new coronavirus infections in India has peaked.

“But there is substantial variation among states and union territories in their trajectories, with cases continuing to increase over the next two weeks in areas such as Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Tripura,” the researchers wrote.

“A recent risk assessment of the situation in India conducted by WHO found that resurgence and acceleration of COVID-19 transmission in India had several potential contributing factors, including an increase in the proportion of cases of SARS-CoV-2 variants with potentially increased transmissibility; several religious and political mass gathering events which increased social mixing; and, underuse of and reduced adherence to public health and social measures,” it said.

