Business & Finance
Toyota annual net profit jumps 10.3%, further growth forecast
- The company generated 2.25 trillion yen ($20.6 billion) in the fiscal year to March, up from 2.04 trillion yen the year before, beating its own annual forecast.
12 May 2021
TOKYO: Toyota said Wednesday that its full-year net profit jumped 10.3 percent despite the pandemic and issued a robust forecast even as the semiconductor shortage plaguing the auto industry continues to bite.
The company generated 2.25 trillion yen ($20.6 billion) in the fiscal year to March, up from 2.04 trillion yen the year before, beating its own annual forecast.
Top Hamas commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes
Toyota annual net profit jumps 10.3%, further growth forecast
Pakistan rules out providing military bases to U.S. for future counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan
21 Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza Strip
Pakistan sees less than 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day since March 16
PM Imran says Pakistan stands with Gaza and Palestine, shares Chomsky's quote
COVID-19 vaccination registration for 30 years and above to kickstart on May 16
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence flares
Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries, all regions: WHO
Middle East strife drags in reluctant Biden
Israel declares state of emergency in Lod, blaming 'riots' by Arab minority
Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting
Read more stories
Comments