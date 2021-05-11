Coronavirus
Dr Nishtar reviews EKBNS Iftar distribution operation

  • She urged the people present on the spot, to collect Iftar meal, to take precautionary measures to stay safe from COVID-19.
APP 11 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar Tuesday reviewed 'Ehsaas Koye Bhooka Na Soye' (EKBNS) Iftar distribution operation in the suburbs of Islamabad.

Dr Nishtar reviewed the food distribution arrangements through the food truck introduced under the EKBNS initiative.

She urged the people present on the spot, to collect Iftar meal, to take precautionary measures to stay safe from COVID-19.

Dr Nishtar also talked to the daily wage labourers, both men and women, and listened to their problems.

She said special arrangements had been made for distribution of Sehr and Iftar meals to the deserving through the Langar scheme, Panahgah and Ehsaas trucks during the month of Ramazan.

