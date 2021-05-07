Business & Finance
Nikola warns of supply constraints of batteries, chips and touch screens
- During a conference call, Nikola said it has enough battery cells to achieve its plan to build 50-100 battery-electric Tre deliveries in 2021, but battery makers have yet to make commitment to next year's supplies.
SEOUL: Nikola Corp on Friday warned of supply constraints of batteries, chips, touch screens and other parts.
During a conference call, Nikola said it has enough battery cells to achieve its plan to build 50-100 battery-electric Tre deliveries in 2021, but battery makers have yet to make commitment to next year's supplies.
