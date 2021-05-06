Daraz to support PM’s ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ scheme

KARACHI: Daraz has announced to support Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Initiative of “Koi Bhooka Na Soye ” in collaboration with Saylani Welfare Trust.

Last year, Daraz collected more than Rs1 Crore in its Ramazan online donation drive and this year Daraz is likely to collect more through this platform to support substantial initiatives like this one initiated by the premier and Saylani Welfare Trust.

As part of government’s Ehsaas Programme, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched “Koi Bhooka Na Soye” initiative to provide for the underprivileged and work towards making sure no one is left hungry in the country. Daraz takes part in this drive by providing its platform to individuals around the world who want to donate to this programme.

The project is currently operational in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Lahore and will be further expanded in the country to reach maximum people. The mobile vans visit different areas of these cities and have a capacity to feed up to 2000 individuals.

Each food truck feeds around 2000+ people daily on specific service points. The meals are cooked, store and served from a truck kitchen. In future Daraz looks forward to adding to the fleet by providing DEX Vans for the project and is looking forward to collaborate with the involved organisations to make this successful.

Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz informed that being the ecommerce company, Daraz feel that it is responsibility to collect digital donations on behalf of this great initiative set up by Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme. More than 6 million monthly active local and international users can use their Daraz app to donate for “Koi Bhooka Na Soye” and participate in the programme, he added.

It may be mentioned here that earlier this month, Daraz partnered with multiple NGOs to collect online donations for their given objectives. To extend support to Prime Minister’s initiative of “Koi Bhooka Na Soye” Daraz has introduced a donation category for their customers to contribute to the said cause to help the initiative expand nationwide without Daraz keeping any commissions on its own. This enables overseas Pakistani’s as well to contribute through VISA or Mastercard.

