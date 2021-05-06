ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Daraz to support PM’s ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ scheme

Recorder Report 06 May 2021

KARACHI: Daraz has announced to support Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Initiative of “Koi Bhooka Na Soye ” in collaboration with Saylani Welfare Trust.

Last year, Daraz collected more than Rs1 Crore in its Ramazan online donation drive and this year Daraz is likely to collect more through this platform to support substantial initiatives like this one initiated by the premier and Saylani Welfare Trust.

As part of government’s Ehsaas Programme, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched “Koi Bhooka Na Soye” initiative to provide for the underprivileged and work towards making sure no one is left hungry in the country. Daraz takes part in this drive by providing its platform to individuals around the world who want to donate to this programme.

The project is currently operational in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Lahore and will be further expanded in the country to reach maximum people. The mobile vans visit different areas of these cities and have a capacity to feed up to 2000 individuals.

Each food truck feeds around 2000+ people daily on specific service points. The meals are cooked, store and served from a truck kitchen. In future Daraz looks forward to adding to the fleet by providing DEX Vans for the project and is looking forward to collaborate with the involved organisations to make this successful.

Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz informed that being the ecommerce company, Daraz feel that it is responsibility to collect digital donations on behalf of this great initiative set up by Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme. More than 6 million monthly active local and international users can use their Daraz app to donate for “Koi Bhooka Na Soye” and participate in the programme, he added.

It may be mentioned here that earlier this month, Daraz partnered with multiple NGOs to collect online donations for their given objectives. To extend support to Prime Minister’s initiative of “Koi Bhooka Na Soye” Daraz has introduced a donation category for their customers to contribute to the said cause to help the initiative expand nationwide without Daraz keeping any commissions on its own. This enables overseas Pakistani’s as well to contribute through VISA or Mastercard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Ecommerce Ehsaas Programme Imran Khan Daraz Ramazan Koi Bhooka Na Soye

Daraz to support PM’s ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ scheme

Govt hints at taking over KE

Payment to 35 IPPs approved by ECC

Punjab to undergo complete lockdown from 8th

EU puts up guard to Chinese firms, cools on trade deal

China will be urged to fund liability from CPEC ‘dry powder’

Govt yet to comply with some commitments

4 FC soldiers martyred in Zhob cross-border attack

Taliban capture northern Afghan district

Missions asked to shun complacency: PM for greater expat facilitation

Pak-Saudi cooperation to have positive impact on regional peace: COAS

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.