Sania Nishtar reviews progress of Ehsaas Tahafuz program

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar visited Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi on Wednesday to review the health facilities being provided to the deserving patients under the pilot project of Ehsaas Tahafuz program.

Dr. Nishtar held a detailed meeting with the management and medical staff of the hospital regarding the program.

Ehsaas Tahafuz is Pakistan’s first shock-oriented precision safety net. A pilot project of Ehsaas Tahafuz project was underway at Holy Family Hospital which is aimed at providing health care to deserving patients to save them from catastrophic health expenditures.

Speaking during the meeting, Dr. Nishtar said that the program has been developed on digital lines using information technology which provides immediate health care to deserving patients admitted in the hospital.

In this regard, Ehsaas Facilitation Desk has also been established at Holy Family Hospital to provide necessary guidance to the patients.

Dr. Nishtar revealed that the Tahafuz program will be extended to other parts of the country in the next phase.

Secretary Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation, Muhammad Ali Shehzada and Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University, Dr Muhammad Omar were also present on the occasion.