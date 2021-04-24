PPP Chairman expresses concerns over spread of COVID-19 in country

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed concern over the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the PPP Chairman expressed his condolences to the families of those killed by the coronavirus across the country.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party stood by health workers across the country in this difficult time as the third wave of coronavirus sweeps the country, adding that mass vaccination is the only way to avoid the economic problems caused by the coronavirus.

He said that the third wave of COVID-19 was caused by the British variant which has spread through the country.

PPP Chairman said that the world was seeing the light at the end of the pandemic by mass vaccinating its citizens against the virus.

He pledged that Sindh government despite its limited resources and powers would spare no effort to save the people of the province from COVID-19.