ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,999
15724hr
Pakistan Cases
790,016
590824hr
Sindh
276,670
Punjab
285,542
Balochistan
21,477
Islamabad
72,613
KPK
112,140
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Alvi chairs meeting at Governor House on third Covid wave

  • Alvi appealed to the people to be very careful as the new wave of coronavirus is more deadly than ever and now it is spreading very fast.
PPI 24 Apr 2021

KARACHI: A high-level meeting on the third wave of coronavirus and implementation of precautionary measures was held at the Governor House under the chairmanship of President Dr Arif Alvi.

According to a statement issued from the Governor House, the meeting was also attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Ali Haider Zaidi, Senator Saifullah Abro, Member National Assembly J Prakash, Members of Provincial Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Haleem Adil Sheikh and Bilal Ghaffar.

During the meeting, Federal Minister Umar gave a detailed briefing to the President on the spread of the third wave of coronavirus, precautionary measures taken by the government and import of vaccines.

Alvi appealed to the people to be very careful as the new wave of coronavirus is more deadly than ever and now it is spreading very fast.

He said: "The government needs your cooperation once again. Make sure you take precautions because taking just a few precautions can save the lives of your loved ones and countrymen."

Briefing the meeting, Umar said that the spread of coronavirus in the country was becoming alarming, and the current epidemic is more deadly than ever as it is spreading very fast.

He added that there had been a significant increase in cases of coronavirus due to which the supply of oxygen to hospitals was now under pressure due to increased demand for oxygen.

He says the ratio of serious patients is presently more than 30% as compared to June last year, so the public is being repeatedly appealed to take precautions or they may be forced to lockdown.

He also directed to take action against those who do not implement the SOPs. "A few more sanctions have been imposed so far. Hopefully, the results will be positive."

The Sindh governor said that consultation process had been ensured with the provincial governments regarding implementation of SOPs and sanctions, adding that the federal government was taking decisions by taking the provincial governments into confidence.

Coronavirus Arif Alvi

President Alvi chairs meeting at Governor House on third Covid wave

PM lauds Overseas Pakistanis as Deposits in RDAs cross $1bn mark

Pakistan to begin walk-in vaccinations for citizens aged 60 to 64 from tomorrow

Pakistan reports nearly 6000 COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths in 24 hours

After Canada, Saudi Arabia bans flights from Pakistan over coronavirus fears

Army called in to help enforce Covid-19 SOPs

Tarin praises WB for ‘swift’ assistance

NA again runs away from debate on French envoy?

Largest LNG-fired project: Financial close documents signed by PPIB, PTPL

March CA posts $47m deficit YoY

Istanbul moot urges Taliban to commit to peace talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters