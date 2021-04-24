Pakistan
Pakistan continues to work with SAARC to tackle Covid-19: FM
24 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed support and sympathy to Indian people amid worst COVID-19 situation there.
In a tweet on Saturday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on behalf of people of Pakistan, extended heartfelt sympathies to affected families in India in the wake of current wave of COVID-19 infections that has hit the country hard.
The Foreign Minister said COVID-19 pandemic is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues required responses beyond political consideration.
He said Pakistan continues to work with SAARC countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic.
