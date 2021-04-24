World
Belarus to set up emergency procedure for transfering presidential power
24 Apr 2021
MOSCOW: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that he would sign a decree allowing the transfer of presidential power to the Belarusian security council if he became unable work as president, the state Belta news agency reported.
The prime minister would head the security council, if the president is absent, Lukashenko added.
Comments