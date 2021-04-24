98 deaths, 3073 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 3,073 new cases of coronavirus with 98 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 285,542 while total deaths were recorded 7,897 and recoveries 232,135.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,452 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 66 in Kasur, 58 in Sheikhupura, 55 in Nankana Sahib, 112 in Rawalpindi, 23 in Attock, 13 in Jehlum, 4 in Chakwal, 46 in Gujranwala, 12 in Mandi Bahauddin, 9 in Narowal, 65 in Hafizabad, 30 in Sialkot, 9 in Gujrat, 335 in Faisalabad, 10 in Toba Tek Singh, 26 in Chiniot, 29 in Jhang, 90 in Sargodha, 5 in Mianwali, 70 in Khoshab, 11 in Bhakkar, 174 in Multan, 14 in Vehari, 19 in Khanewal, 23 in Lodhran, 5 in Muzaffargarh, 19 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 7 in Layyah, 2 in Rajanpur, 93 in Rahimyar Khan, 70 in Bahawalpur, 17 Bahawalnagar, 36 in Okara, 36 in Pakpattan and 28 in Sahiwal during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 4,453,982 tests for COVID-19.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.